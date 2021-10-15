Axa S.A. Has $4.84 Million Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.14% of PotlatchDeltic worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

PCH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

