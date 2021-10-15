Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,296.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,299.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,245.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,216.61.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

