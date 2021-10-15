Axa S.A. Decreases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,983 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after buying an additional 246,140 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $173.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 135.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.