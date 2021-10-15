AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 562.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 32,946 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,645 shares of company stock worth $20,237,256 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.72 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average is $90.30.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

