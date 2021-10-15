Axa S.A. Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 121.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $86.71 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

