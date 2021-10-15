Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.12. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

