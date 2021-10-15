Zacks: Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the highest is $3.18. Littelfuse reported earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $11.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.31 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $687,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,550 shares of company stock worth $3,681,810 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Littelfuse by 858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Littelfuse by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $282.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.54. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $186.32 and a 12-month high of $289.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.