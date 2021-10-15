Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Declines By 51.2%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the September 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $2.00 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
