Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Declines By 51.2%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the September 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $2.00 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

