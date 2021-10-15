Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini Sells 8,347 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 28,078 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,455,844.30.

On Monday, September 13th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $438,087.24.

On Thursday, August 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 250.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average is $64.78. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pinterest by 7,421.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

