TheStreet Upgrades Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) to C

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

BNED stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $240.79 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $147,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 48.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 373,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 121,394 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

