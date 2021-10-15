BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

BP stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $29.67.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after buying an additional 220,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BP by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,557 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BP by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after purchasing an additional 823,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in BP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 876,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

