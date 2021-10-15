Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to “Buy”

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was upgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NSKFF opened at $29.51 on Friday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82.
About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
