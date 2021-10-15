Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to “Buy”

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was upgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NSKFF opened at $29.51 on Friday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

