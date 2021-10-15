Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$15.30 price objective (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.97.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$7.54 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.83.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,650.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

