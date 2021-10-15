Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Investment analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.19.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $433.75 on Friday. Generac has a one year low of $198.85 and a one year high of $466.92. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $425.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

