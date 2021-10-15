Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $327.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $427.00 to $327.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.88.
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $285.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.23. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.