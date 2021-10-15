Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $327.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $427.00 to $327.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.88.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $285.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.23. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

