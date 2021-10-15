Axa S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.12% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after buying an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,867,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,849,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after buying an additional 227,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after buying an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $242.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $253.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

