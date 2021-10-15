Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $129,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $57.52 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALK. Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

