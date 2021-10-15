Geode Capital Management LLC Has $144.69 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,385,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $144,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

