Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 160,368 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,489,484 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 160,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $152,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.55.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.72. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $59.02 and a one year high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 59.16%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

