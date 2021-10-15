Brokers Offer Predictions for Lonza Group Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lonza Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.52.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

LZAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $77.86 on Friday. Lonza Group has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.61.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.