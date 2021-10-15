Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.11. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

