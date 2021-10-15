Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Upgraded at TheStreet

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.15.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $250,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 64.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 274,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $3,304,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 55.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,048 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

