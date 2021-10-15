Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.83 (OTCMKTS:WAYN)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) declared a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of WAYN opened at $25.25 on Friday. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

