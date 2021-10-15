Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

ILPT stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

