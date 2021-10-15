Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

ILPT stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

