Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Declares Dividend of $0.97

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.9668 per share on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Capitec Bank stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. Capitec Bank has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $61.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50.

Separately, Citigroup cut Capitec Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. is a bank controlling company, which engages in the provision of retail banking services. It offers transactional banking services and loan products such as term loans, credit facillities, and credit cards. The company was founded by Michiel Scholtz du Pré le Roux on November 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

