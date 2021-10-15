CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $837,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $141.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.09 and a 200 day moving average of $134.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

