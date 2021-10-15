Vanguard Group Inc. Has $863.26 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,819,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Chemed worth $863,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 24.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 519.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $417.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $460.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.19. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

