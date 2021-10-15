Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.15% of The Middleby worth $881,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,792,000 after acquiring an additional 467,208 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,997,000 after buying an additional 298,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,075,000 after buying an additional 208,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,585,000 after buying an additional 171,481 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

The Middleby stock opened at $171.25 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $97.66 and a 12 month high of $196.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,157. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

