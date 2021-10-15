Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.31% of Sunrun worth $955,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 761.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

