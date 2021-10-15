Fmr LLC Purchases 147,613 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.73% of Cboe Global Markets worth $219,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $19,975,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE stock opened at $126.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.73 and its 200 day moving average is $116.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.