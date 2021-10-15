Raymond James Lowers Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Flexion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.96.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 176,792 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,917 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 189,553 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

