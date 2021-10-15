Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $666,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

