Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,048 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

NYSE PSA opened at $325.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.59. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $332.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

