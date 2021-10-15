Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 134.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $267,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335. 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CHH. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $137.05 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $138.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average is $118.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

