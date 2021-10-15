Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $88.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $82.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.83.

SIG stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

