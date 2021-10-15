Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $88.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $82.00.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.83.
SIG stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.
In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.