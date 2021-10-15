Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 20,929 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $567,803.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,638.88.
- On Thursday, October 7th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $560,439.66.
- On Thursday, September 30th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $61,884.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $314,921.25.
- On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $136,630.53.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76.
ITOS stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $964.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.21. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 76.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $189,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 247.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.