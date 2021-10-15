Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 20,929 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $567,803.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,638.88.

On Thursday, October 7th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $560,439.66.

On Thursday, September 30th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $61,884.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $314,921.25.

On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $136,630.53.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76.

ITOS stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $964.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.21. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 76.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $189,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 247.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

