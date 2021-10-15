CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 27,988 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $961,387.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $951,871.88.

On Friday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,060,763.16.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $891,137.92.

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $872,106.08.

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $871,826.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $890,858.04.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $872,385.96.

Shares of CARG opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

