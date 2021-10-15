Short Interest in American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) Drops By 46.6%

American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS AIVN opened at $0.02 on Friday. American International Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
American International Ventures Company Profile
Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for American International Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.