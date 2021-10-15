Short Interest in American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) Drops By 46.6%

American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS AIVN opened at $0.02 on Friday. American International Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

American International Ventures Company Profile

American International Ventures, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded by Jack Wagenti on January 13, 1998 and is headquartered in Lithia, FL.

