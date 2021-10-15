Steven H. Collis Sells 24,265 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 130,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

