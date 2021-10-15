Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Sells $1,410,540.38 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE LII opened at $309.19 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.42.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.67.
About Lennox International
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
