Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Sells $1,410,540.38 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $309.19 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.42.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.67.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

