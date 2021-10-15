nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Sells $253,415.80 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of nLIGHT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $26.70 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 415.4% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after buying an additional 488,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 40.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,963,000 after buying an additional 482,835 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 363,960 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the second quarter worth $11,255,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $8,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

