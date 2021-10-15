Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €242.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €242.00 ($284.71) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €212.79 ($250.34).

Shares of MTX opened at €189.70 ($223.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion and a PE ratio of 86.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is €197.24 and its 200-day moving average is €203.63. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

