TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Short Interest Update

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 963,300 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the September 15th total of 543,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRSSF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $10.50 to $8.65 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

