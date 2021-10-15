Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHLX. Bank of America started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.79. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,892 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 89.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,646 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $17,943,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

