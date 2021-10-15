Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,456 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STC. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STC shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE STC opened at $68.81 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

