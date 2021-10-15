Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 790 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $38,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $95.33 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.26.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at $49,759,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $770,634.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,603.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

