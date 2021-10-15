Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 67,541 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,541 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Service Co. International worth $41,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Service Co. International by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCI opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $109,361.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

