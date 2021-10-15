Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $35.37 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.85% of Black Hills worth $35,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKH opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

