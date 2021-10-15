Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IGMS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of -1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). On average, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $79,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,728 shares of company stock worth $330,765. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

